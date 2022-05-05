He said, she said. Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s past relationship is still making headlines nearly two decades later, thanks to the singer’s former manager.

During an appearance on the the “Bootleg Kev” podcast in September 2021, Wack 100 claimed that he was in possession of “part two” of the infamous sex tape that the Skims founder made with Ray J (real name Raymond Norwood) when they dated in the early 2000s. “We can’t put that out there in the world like that. That’s disrespectful,” the “Sexy Can I” singer’s former manager said at the time, stating that he would “gift” the footage to either his former client or Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Kim’s attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Ray J echoed those sentiments, saying Wack 100’s claims were “not cool” and upset him. “How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” he wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

In January 2022, however, West revealed during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee that he had personally retrieved the footage and kept an alleged second tape from going public. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” the Yeezy designer recalled. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

He continued: “[Kim] cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.” Ray J seemingly replied at the time via Twitter, writing, “This needs to stop. I also have kids.” (He shares Melody and Epic with Princess Love. Kardashian and West, meanwhile, share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.)

Though she didn’t comment on West’s claims at the time, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she learned about the threat of new sex tape footage being released while her son Saint was playing Roblox on his iPad. “I can’t believe this is happening right now,” Kardashian said in an April 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, after seeing the “super inappropriate” popup that her son came across online. The subsequent two installments chronicled her attempt to regain control of the footage, including the emotional moment when West gifted her with the computers and hard drives that contained the alleged sex tape.

“All of this is a lie smh,” Ray J commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post that included a clip from The Kardashians. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.” The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum claimed that his meeting with the “Ultralight Beam” rapper didn’t happen the way it was explained on the show and accused his ex-girlfriend and her mother, Kris Jenner, of twisting the story to make him look worse.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told The Daily Mail in May 2022. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

