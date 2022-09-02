Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Tried to 'Ruin' Him: She 'Masterminded' Everything

Sharing his side. Ray J seemingly supported Kanye West‘s recent claims about Kris Jenner, reflecting on the aftermath of his sex tape drama in a fiery response.

West, 45, slammed Jenner, 66, in one of several Instagram posts on Thursday, September 1, claimed he would never do to his daughters — North, 9, and Chicago, 4 — what the momager allegedly has to her own kids, including Kim Kardashian. The Grammy winner also shared a screenshot of texts presumably from his former spouse, 41, on behalf of Jenner.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” the message read.

Ray J, also 41, chimed in with his own allegations in the comments section. “What about my mom Kris?” he wrote. “You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?”

He added: “I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does.”

West has since deleted his Instagram spree, including one post dissing Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson following their August breakup.

The “One Wish” artist dated the Kardashians star from 2003 to 2006. Earlier this year, he opened up about the aftermath of the former couple’s 2007 sex tape leak, claiming the Skims CEO’s family have used the scandal to “abuse my name” for more than a decade.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J claimed to the Daily Mail in May. “I never had a single [copy] at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. … Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

The Moesha alum’s interview came amid rumors of a second NSFW tape. During season 1 of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in April, West supposedly retrieved another sex tape from Ray J and returned it to Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021.

“It wasn’t a sex tape — it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since our split],” Ray J alleged in May. “If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it.”

At the time, the Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! actor provided screenshots of alleged DMs between him and Kardashian, who claimed what was shown on the reality show put Ray J “in a positive light.” She allegedly wrote in another message, “This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned in wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago.”

As the back and forth raised eyebrows, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the makeup mogul was “mortified” about having to revisit the scandal. “It was such a hard time of speculation and invasion of privacy and it’s been hard with speculation about her sex tape,” the insider added in May.

Us has reached out to Jenner for comment.