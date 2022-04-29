Breaking the fourth wall. Ray J is speaking out after his sex tape drama with ex Kim Kardashian was brought up on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The rapper, 41, seemingly set the record straight after the third episode of the reality series aired on Thursday, April 28. During an emotional scene, the Skims CEO, also 41, revealed Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve a rumored second sex tape and brought it to her in New York City as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live. However, Ray J claimed the exchange didn’t go down the way it was shown.

“All of this is a lie smh,” he commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, which featured a clip from the show. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

During Thursday’s episode, the Selfish author opened a suitcase in her hotel room in front of Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and more of her posse. “I want to show you guys what [Kanye] got me,” she said. “He got me all of the sex tape back. And he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

Kim was moved to tears by the gesture as Jenner, 66, praised the Yeezy designer, 44, for his kindness. In a confessional, the KKW Beauty founder said she wanted to protect her family from reliving her past mistake.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she told the camera, referring to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. “I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I am so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”

The hard drive didn’t contain any explicit material. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub [and there was] nothing sexual. Nothing weird,” the California native clarified. “So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar and right before everything.”

Kim dated Brandy‘s younger brother in the early 2000s, and the former couple’s leaked sex tape launched her into the spotlight as Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. Last year, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed he possessed a second video of the exes.

Marty Singer, Kim’s lawyer, denied the existence of another video in a September 2021 statement. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” the attorney told Us Weekly. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

West previously alleged that he met with Ray J as soon as the drama made headlines. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he claimed on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee in January, adding that Kim “cried when she saw it.”

The duo were married for nearly seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. She was declared legally single in March.

