Didn’t make the cut! Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back during her Saturday Night Live monologue — but the reality star had plenty of other jokes that were scrapped before they could make it onscreen.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, April 21, Kim, 41, reached out to her friend Amy Schumer to help her with the hosting gig. After reading some of the jokes that comedian Michelle Wolf wrote for her, Kim was surprised by Amy’s lackluster response.

“The one thing I thought I had and was so confident in was my monologue. So, I am a little confused now,” Kim explained during a confessional interview after the I Feel Pretty star, 40, suggested reworking her material. “Today is the first day that I have had a little bit of anxiety.”

The California native’s final monologue had plenty of viewers talking because of how candid Kim was about her life. “I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” she joked during the October 2021 episode. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued by digging at Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend. “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” Kim added. “Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].”

Kim’s opening speech also touched on her late father, Robert Kardashian, and his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial. “I credit [my dad] with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice,” she explained at the time. “It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know!”

The monologue concluded with Kim discussing her divorce from Kanye West.

“Honestly, all the ups [and] all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Later in the episode, Kourtney Kardashian‘s personal life is explored during a house hunting trip with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

“Travis and I currently live in separate homes a block away from each other. We just want to explore the idea of living in one home,” the Poosh founder, 43, told cameras. “We are so in love with our homes right now and where we live, it is going to be really hard to find something to beat that.”

As the couple view a home, they discuss which room will belong to each of their children. Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, 46, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, — who Shanna, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While discussing their future together, Kourtney and Travis laughed off concerns from social media users about their frequent PDA. “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I am actually grateful that my kids can see a loving and affectionate relationship,” the TV personality noted. “Because they haven’t seen that their whole lives.”

Scroll down for see every joke Kim planned to make during her SNL debut: