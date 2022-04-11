An unpleasant surprise. Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son, Saint, stumbled upon a joke about her and Ray J’s 2007 sex tape while playing Roblox.

The 41-year-old Selfish author’s little one was playing the game on an iPad in the Thursday, April 14, episode of The Kardashians when something “super inappropriate” popped up. The KKW Beauty creator explained that there was a photo of her crying face alongside a note about “unreleased footage” from her tape with the singer.

The Los Angeles native contacted her attorney, explaining during a call with lawyer Marty Singer that she was “99 percent” sure that there wasn’t any more footage out there. When the reality star called ex-husband Kanye West to explain the situation, she cried and the rapper, 44, calmed her down.

The makeup mogul opened up about not wanting “real embarrassing s–t” from nearly 20 years ago brought up, saying, “I can’t believe this is happening right now.”

The Hulu personality has previously described how much she “dreads” one day telling Saint and his siblings — North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — about the sex tape.

“Luckily, I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that,” the Skims creator told Andy Cohen in a June 2021 interview. “That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life, but it’s something that’s being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life, that’s probably it.”

Two years prior, the former E! personality said during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode that she’ll be “super honest and real” with her children about the tape. “That’s all you can be,” Kardashian said in January 2019.

Amid the businesswoman’s divorce from West, the Grammy winner alleged that he saved his ex-wife from another leak. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. … I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” the Yeezy designer claimed in a January Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee appearance. “It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Ray J seemingly replied at the time via Twitter, writing, “This needs to stop. I also have kids.” (The Mississippi native shares Melody, 3, and Epik, 2, with Princess Love.)

