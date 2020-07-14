Back on? Princess Love requested to dismiss her divorce filing from estranged husband Ray J two months after Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had split.

Documents obtained by Us reveal that the Love & Hip Hop star, 35, filed paperwork for a dismissal at the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 6. Four days later, her request was approved.

The Prella Cosmetics founder filed for divorce at the same courthouse on May 5. The California native and the “Sexy Can I” singer, 39, tied the knot in August 2016 after dating on and off for several years. The couple welcomed daughter Melody in May 2018 and son Epik in December 2019.

Weeks after Love filed for divorce, the Celebrity Big Brother alum had nothing but kind words for his partner as he reflected on how things have changed for his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Over these past few months, though, I’ve been at the studio locked in,” he said during a virtual press conference on May 21. “I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days. My wife has been supermom, and she wasn’t having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We’re taking it one day at a time. … Right now we’re just locked in with the parenting. God is good.”

More than a year before news of their split made headlines, the pair was eager to add to their growing brood. “[Fatherhood’s] been amazing,” Ray J gushed to Us exclusively in March 2019. “It’s just totally made me have a different outlook on life and just how to move and be. I was crazy, so now I’m sane and I’m focused on just being the best dad I can be and working hard.”

The “One Wish” rapper had high hopes for expanding his family quickly so that his little ones could “be friends and protect each other,” like him and his older sister, Brandy Norwood. While he was excited about the possibility of welcoming a sibling for Melody, he admitted that he could only handle so much as a working father.

“Two [kids] is good,” Ray J said at the time. “She might want three or four, but two is good. Knock two punch, bada bing, bada boom. We in and we out. … Hopefully, if we get a boy, we’ve got the perfect family!”