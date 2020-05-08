No more drama. Princess Love has filed for divorce from Ray J after nearly four years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

The Prella Cosmetics founder, 35, filed the paperwork on Tuesday, May 5, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The news comes just four months after Love and the “Sexy Can I” singer, 39, welcomed their second child, a son named Epik. They are also the parents of 23-month-old daughter Melody.

“Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” Ray J told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars tied the knot in August 2016 after dating on and off for years.

The now-estranged couple’s relationship made headlines in November 2019 when Love claimed via Instagram that Ray J had left her and their daughter “stranded in Las Vegas” after attending the BET Soul Train Music Awards. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

The R&B performer’s rep told Us that the model’s allegations were “not factual,” while Ray J himself took to Instagram to set the record straight. “I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he said in a video message at the time. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

He admitted to having “little arguments here and there” with Love, but called her out in the video for creating “this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way.”

The VH1 personalities appeared to be on good terms again in January when they welcomed Epik, but TMZ reported that they were living separately the following month. They were both spotted without their wedding rings after the Vegas dispute.

Ray J, who is the younger brother of singer Brandy and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, previously dated Kim Kardashian. The former couple infamously made a sex tape in 2002 that was released five years later.