There he is! Ray J and Princess Love’s 1-week-old son, Epik Ray Norwood, is making his darling debut with Us Weekly exclusively.
The infant was born in Encino, California, on December 30 at 1:04 p.m. He arrived at seven pounds and two ounces.
“Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” the rapper, 38, told Us of the newborn on Tuesday, January 6. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”
His wife, 35, who gave birth to their daughter, Melody, in May 2018, added, “I can’t believe he is finally here. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.”
The couple announced that their second child had arrived in a YouTube video, captioned, “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing [sic] very special.”
Ray J told Us exclusively in March that he and the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum were anxious to expand their family after Melody’s birth. “I want one more right now,” the Mississippi native said at the time. “I’m trying right now. I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens. They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself.”
The “Sexy Can I” singer added, “Two [kids] is good. She might want three or four, but two is good. Knock two punch, bada bing, bada boom. We in and we out. … Hopefully if we get a boy, we’ve got the perfect family!”
He and Love tied the knot in August 2016 in Los Angeles. In November, the former reality star accused him of leaving her and Melody in Las Vegas after attending the BET Soul Train Awards together. After she also accused her husband of blocking her on social media, Ray J’s rep told Us that her claims were “not factual.” The couple eventually reconciled.
Keep scrolling to see their first family photos with Melody and Epik.