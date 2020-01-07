There he is! Ray J and Princess Love’s 1-week-old son, Epik Ray Norwood, is making his darling debut with Us Weekly exclusively.

The infant was born in Encino, California, on December 30 at 1:04 p.m. He arrived at seven pounds and two ounces.

“Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” the rapper, 38, told Us of the newborn on Tuesday, January 6. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

His wife, 35, who gave birth to their daughter, Melody, in May 2018, added, “I can’t believe he is finally here. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.”

The couple announced that their second child had arrived in a YouTube video, captioned, “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing [sic] very special.”