Their perfect new addition! Ray J and Princess Love have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The “Sexy Can I” crooner, 36, revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, May 22. “ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess #GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS,” he wrote alongside a sweet video documenting the couple’s love story. At the end of an extended YouTube version of the video, the singer confirmed that he and Love have welcomed their daughter.

Ray J (real name William Norwood Jr.) announced the fashion designer’s pregnancy in November 2017. “Love is on my mind. Love is on my heart,” he gushed while cohosting The Real. “Princess and I are expecting. I’mma be a dad. I’m nervous, excited. It finally happened, My first one.”

The new parents, who tied the knot in August 2016, chronicled their fertility struggles during season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and during the series’ reunion special in October 2017.

“I don’t know the process of it — when it actually happened, what night — but it was special because we was trying for a while,” the VH1 alum continued on The Real. “It’s not as easy as people think. For some people, they just go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love. We took our time, and as we were taking our time, it just took a little while.”

Although the “I Hit It First” singer didn’t know the sex of his baby at the time, he added, “I want to have a little girl first because it’s like daddy’s little girl. A little boy is going to be a little aggressive, so I just want to be able to have some peace first. But whatever God blesses us with, I’m happy.”

