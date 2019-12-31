



Congratulations

are in order! Ray J ’s wife,, gave birth to their second child, the couple announced in a Monday, December 30, YouTube video.

“I love you princess love!” the rapper, 38, captioned the footage. “And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing [sic] very special.”

In the video, he and the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, 35, celebrated Christmas with their daughter, Melody, 19 months, before hopping on a plane, enjoying a tropical trip and heading to the hospital. The pregnant star waved goodbye to the camera as she was wheeled away on a stretcher.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Melody, in May 2018 and announced 15 months later that they were expecting another. “Baby #2 on the way!” the Mississippi native captioned his August Instagram reveal. “@MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove.”

Love added with a post of her own: “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed.”

In October, the couple used a helicopter to announce the sex of their child. “We’re having a boy!” the “Sexy Can I” rapper shouted from the sky as the aircraft dumped blue smoke. His wife and daughter watched from below.

The pair were anxious to expand their family after welcoming Melody. “I want one more right now,” Ray J told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “I’m trying right now. I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens. They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself.”

That being said, Ray J wants to stop at a family of four. “Two [kids] is good,” he told Us at the time. “She might want three or four, but two is good. Knock two punch, bada bing, bada boom. We in and we out. … Hopefully if we get a boy, we’ve got the perfect family!”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who has “just been locked into Melody” lately, went on to gush about his baby girl, telling Us, “[Fatherhood has] been amazing. It’s just totally made me have a different outlook on life and just how to move and be. I was crazy, so now I’m sane and I’m focused on just being the best dad I can be and working hard.”

He and Love tied the knot in Los Angeles in August 2016. She accused him of leaving her and Melody in Las Vegas in November after attending the BET Soul Train Awards together. “Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly. I’m over 8-months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on.”

Later that same week, Princess accused her husband of blocking her on social media. Ray J’s rep told Us that her claims were “not factual,” and the couple eventually reconciled.