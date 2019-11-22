



Family comes first. Ray J is setting the record straight about his recent family drama after his wife, Princess Love, accused him of deserting her and their daughter, Melody.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” Ray J, 38, began his Instagram video message on Thursday, November 21. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

Ray J got himself into hot water on November 17 when he reportedly left Love, 35, and Melody, 17 months, in Las Vegas.

According to Love, the singer not only ditched his family, but also blocked her from calling. Now, the “One Wish” artist says that he has no idea how he could’ve “stranded” his girls.

“I just don’t understand how someone can get stranded. We never left. We’ve been right here,” he said in the clip. “People are going to get into little arguments here and there. There are small stuff that you can work out. But, to take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way, is not cool.”

The artist continued to talk to both his fans and his wife in a heartfelt video on Thursday. He shared that his family is a “circle” that should be “tight” in order to prevent anyone else from getting in. The singer told his wife that in times of trouble they should be able to “hug each other and love each other and listen to each other.”

The For the Love of Ray J star took ownership of the drama that has surrounded his family over the past week and noted that he’s not giving up on his unit.

“I apologize for everything that happened. We’re supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We’re having another baby coming in and these are not things we are supposed to do,” the musician said. “The devil’s working, but he’s not working hard enough. He will never work hard enough, because my family is something that I will always die for and the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.”

To further drive home his point, the artist captioned this video plea, “Ray J x Princess.” He then wrote alongside the video, “My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down. In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time. 💔.”

On Wednesday, November 20, Love posted about the incident, which she claimed took place following the BET’s Soul Train Awards. “I’m over 8-months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on,” she wrote at the time.

Ray J’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Princess’ claims were “not factual.”

The couple, who wed in August 2016 in Los Angeles, welcomed their daughter, Melody, in May 2018. They announced that they were expecting their second child together in August.