Weighing in? After Kanye West claimed that he went to retrieve estranged wife Kim Kardashian and ex Ray J’s alleged second sex tape, Ray J has seemingly reacted to the headlines.

“This needs to stop,” the “One Wish” artist, 41, tweeted on Wednesday, January 26. “I also have kids.”

While the Mississippi native — who went on to marry Princess Love in 2016 — has yet to further address his speculative social media message, it comes one day after the Yeezy designer, 44, alleged that he helped retrieve a second sex tape that the Skims mogul, 41, made with her ex.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” the “Heartless” performer said during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee, which was released on Monday, January 24. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m.”

The Illinois native alleged that Kardashian — who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 — was relieved that he was now in possession of the tape.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” West noted. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Shortly after West’s comments made headlines, a spokesperson for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Page Six that the computer and hard drive that the fashion designer collected were “supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage.” However, the rep noted that, upon review, there was no sexual content included in the footage.

Kardashian, for her part, first rose to notoriety after her sex tape with the “Melody” crooner was released in 2007, shortly before her family began filming KUWTK. (The twosome dated on and off from 2005 to 2007.)

Last year Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, alleged that he had “part two” of the former couple’s explicit tape, offering to “gift” the footage to either Ray J or West. However, both the KKW Beauty entrepreneur and the “Wait a Minute” performer have denied the existence of a second video.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Kim’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Us Weekly via a statement in September 2021. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Ray J, for his part, wrote via Instagram at the time: “I been staying off the Raydar [sic] – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” He noted in his social media message. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

