A meaningful gesture. Amid their divorce, Kanye West was there for Kim Kardashian as she dealt with threats of a possibly resurfaced sex tape — which the rapper later retrieved for her.

“So Kanye flew home last night, and he came back this morning. I want to show you guys what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” Kim, 41, emotionally revealed to her friends and family during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, April 28. “He flew home, and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

The reality star, who was hours away from her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, noted that Kanye’s actions helped their entire family. The estranged couple share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she added. “I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I am so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”

Kim clarified that the alleged sex tape wasn’t anything explicit. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub [and there was] nothing sexual. Nothing weird,” she explained to the cameras. “So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar and right before everything.”

At the time, Kris Jenner questioned whether Kanye, 44, paid to get the footage. “Definitely no check. We are not getting extorted ever again,” the Yeezy designer stated. “How good is God that this happened like right here at this time?”

Kim’s sex tape with Ray J, 41, was originally leaked in 2007. After the famous family rose to fame with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the explicit video continued to be a topic of conversation. The drama continued to play out in the Hulu reality series when Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed that there was a second sex tape in his possession late last year.

The businesswoman’s lawyer Marty Singer denied the existence of another video — which the beauty mogul discussed during The Kardashians premiere. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” the attorney, 70, previously said in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2021. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Kanye, for his part, later revealed that he met Kim’s ex to retrieve the alleged tape to prevent it from going public. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” the record producer said during an interview on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee in January. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

The “Stronger” performer recalled how grateful the California native was when he brought the footage back to her. “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” he said at the time. “It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.

