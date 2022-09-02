Not holding back. Kanye West took to social media to speak out about the well-being of his children — seemingly accusing Kris Jenner and the porn industry of “destroying” his family.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] do,” West, 45, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 1, alongside a photo of Victoria Villarroel, a friend of the Kylie Cosmetics Founder, 25. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The model, 30, posted via her Instagram Story earlier in the day to promote a new partnership. “@vivrelle is the members-only club I’m a part of to borrow designer handbags, jewelry, and accessories,” she wrote. West, however, shared a screenshot of the video on his own social media to seemingly warn her about the dangers of NSFW content.

The snap of Villarroel was one of many the rapper uploaded on Thursday. West also shared various text messages via Instagram that seemingly discussed where his children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom he shares with Kardashian, 41 — would go to school.

“We need to talk in person,” he apparently wrote to an unidentified recipient. “You don’t [get a] say of where the kids go to school. Why you get say cause you half white?” While West didn’t reveal who he was speaking to, he was responding to a text that read, “Can u please stop.”

In another screenshot, the “Gold Digger” artist told someone, “You don’t have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me, I’m here,” captioning the Instagram upload, “God Loves Us.”

After adding another image that read “Tristan, Trav, Scott” — seemingly referring to the fathers of Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian’s children, respectively — that was captioned “Calling my fellow c—m donors. We in this 2gthr,” West turned to Instagram once again to respond to any criticisms about his behaviors.

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about your own kids,” he wrote. “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest level of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at. A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra. ‘Oh Ye crazy’ is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right.”

The songwriter concluded his statement by claiming, “I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”

The social media spree comes one day after the Grammy winner accused Gap of copying his designs from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.

The clothing designer took a screenshot of a conversation he had with a friend and posted it via Instagram on Wednesday, August 31. In the message thread, West’s pal sent him a link to a navy blue Gap T-shirt. “This is Gap copying — YGEEB,” the unidentified person said of the design, which featured the Gap logo plastered across the bodice. The musician agreed, responding: “Exactly.”

He continued: “Do you want me to post this text message?” Alongside the screenshot, West wrote: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.” Gap has not yet publicly addressed West’s accusations.

This isn’t the first time West has taken issues with Kardashian public In February, he bashed the KKW Beauty founder for letting daughter North use TikTok. The Skims CEO, however, clapped back at the hitmaker’s “constant attacks,” labeling them “more harmful” than anything social media could do.

(Kardashian filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier this year.)

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” the Kardashians star wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The Selfish author went on to reveal that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with West after their split.

“It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kardashian concluded. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”