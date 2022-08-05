Kanye West’s 4th Lawyer Quits Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

The drama continues. Kanye West’s fourth divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, has asked to step down amid the rapper’s divorce to Kim Kardashian, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to documents obtained by Us, Spector previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel. The attorney did not give details as to why, but the court granted her request on Friday, August 5.

In the documents obtained by Us on Thursday, it also states if the “Gold Digger” rapper fails to submit his financial declaration by September — in order to settle his and Kardashian’s remaining legal issues — the case will be headed to trial by the end of the year.

In March, Us confirmed that West had fired his third divorce lawyer amid the split, Christopher Charles Melcher. “I wish Ye the best and hope Ms. Spector can resolve the case quickly,” the attorney said in a statement to Us at the time.

West’s latest legal drama comes one day after a source exclusively told Us that he and the Skims founder, 41, who share four children together —North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — are coparenting peacefully.

“Kim and Kanye have been coparenting very well as of late,” the insider told Us on Thursday, August 4. “They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”

While their relationship may be improving, the pair have had a tumultuous year following their split.

After a series of public criticisms from West — both about her parenting ability and her relationship with Pete Davidson — Kardashian took to social media to condemn her ex’s behavior, calling West’s “constant attacks” on her “hurtful” to her family. “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she explained via Twitter.

The following month, a second source confirmed to the KKW Beauty founder was legally single one year after filing for divorce from West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s request to end her marriage to the Yeezy designer, was also approved by a Los Angeles judge at the time.

