Making nice. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s public feud has come to an end — for now.

The “City of Gods” rapper, 45, made headlines in late 2021 and earlier this year when he repeatedly made controversial comments about his ex-wife, 41, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, via social media and through his music. The Yeezy founder frequently slammed the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and attempted to win back Kardashian. The Kardashians star was declared legally single in March.

After all the drama, however, the former couple — who share four kids together: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — are now coparenting peacefully.

“Kim and Kanye have been coparenting very well as of late,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Skims founder and “Gold Digger” artist. “They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”

The exes’ current relationship is a far cry from their tumultuous back-and-forth earlier this year.

In February, after Kardashian and Davidson were photographed on a Valentine’s Day date, West took to Instagram to declare his love for his ex — and slam the Bodies Bodies Bodies star.

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔,” the Grammy winner wrote in the since-deleted post.

Just 10 days earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum condemned her ex-husband’s repeated remarks on social media, calling West’s “constant attacks” on her “hurtful” and claiming that “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Four months later, however, Kardashian revealed that her coparenting relationship with the designer had improved.

“It’s going good,” the KKW Beauty founder revealed on Today on June 21, explaining that the family celebrated “Father’s Day at the house.” She elaborated, “The kids spent the day with [their dad] and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.”

The California native seems to be in a good place following the drama with West — and in her relationship with Davidson.

“I think that I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys, and I protected that for so long,” Kardashian told her family in a May episode of The Kardashians. “But I said, ‘I will never let that happen to you guys again.’ For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys [that] way, or myself.”

As for her romance with the King of Staten Island actor, Kardashian and Davidson “can’t get enough of each other,” a second source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, August 3, noting that the pair are “still very smitten with each other.”

Though they’re currently doing long-distance — the comedian is in Australia filming his upcoming movie Wizards! and Kardashian flew Down Under to see him last month — the couple find ways to make their communication “exciting.”

“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” the insider added.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!