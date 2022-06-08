Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, but the rapper hasn’t been shy about his hopes for a reunion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Grammy winner tied the knot in May 2014 after a whirlwind romance which officially began in 2012. The duo knew each other for years before that, however, first becoming close in 2008 while working on a pilot called Alligator Boots.

“We had met before this project (back in 2003), but I would say this is when we first really connected,” the Skims founder wrote in a December 2015 post on her website alongside photos from the unaired show. “These pics are SO funny!”

The twosome — who share children North (born June 2013), Saint (born December 2015), Chicago (born January 2018) and Psalm (born May 2019) — faced challenges in their romance in 2020, when West spent much of the year campaigning for president of the United States.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

The following month, the beauty mogul filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. “She will continue to focus on her business empire,” a source told Us at the time. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

The Selfish author addressed the split during the series finale of KUWTK, which aired in June 2021. “It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she explained. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Initially, the pair remained amicable after their split, with Kardashian joining West for a recreation of their wedding ceremony in August 2021 while he was promoting his album Donda. “Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress,” an insider explained to Us at the time. “She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance.”

After the reality star began dating Pete Davidson, however, tensions between her and her ex began rising. In November 2021, the “Famous” artist claimed he had “never” seen divorce papers. “We’re not even divorced,” he claimed during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

A judge declared Kardashian legally single in March 2022, but West continued posting about his ex and Davidson on social media. “She longs for the day when things finally calm down and Kanye accepts the reality of the situation, that she’s moved on and doesn’t want his drama interrupting her as she tries to move on with her life,” a source told Us at the time.

Keep scrolling to see all of West’s apparent attempts to win back Kardashian.