Not over yet? Kim Kardashian was officially granted single status more than one year after filing for divorce from Kanye West — and now his lawyer is speaking out.

Samantha Spector, the fourth attorney to represent the 44-year-old rapper, issued a statement to Us Weekly on behalf of her client following a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, March 2, as an attempt “to dispel a few mistruths” regarding the outcome.

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce [were] only procedural,” the statement claimed, noting that an “official” comment from West would not be released at this time. “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the [California] law — the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce.”

The lawyer continued: “Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status. As mentioned in our statement yesterday, Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday that Kardashian, 41, was granted a name change during the hearing after previously requesting to drop her married name. The Yeezy designer was not in attendance, but his lawyer did not object to the judge declaring Kardashian single.

West previously outlined a series of conditions he wanted met before moving forward with the divorce proceedings, including the right to be reimbursed funds that will be divided between the exes in case either party dies. A judge signed off on the request on Wednesday, per TMZ.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Grammy winner were married for nearly seven years before their February 2021 split. The twosome share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Last month, the California native claimed in court docs obtained by Us that her focus was on “peacefully coparenting” with West despite his recent social media rants.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the Skims CEO argued in the February filing. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

West previously made headlines for his comments about Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who she began dating in October 2021. Though the musician was briefly linked to Julia Fox earlier this year — and has been spotted with multiple women who bear a striking resemblance to his former spouse, including Chaney Jones — he’s made it clear that he wants to keep his family together. The reality star, for her part, is leaning on the Saturday Night Live star, 28, amid the drama.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple.”

