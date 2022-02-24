Looking ahead. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are focused on their relationship amid the couple’s drama with Kanye West.

“Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

While it’s “not the easiest time” for the duo as West, 44, continues to stir the pot amid his and Kardashian’s divorce, the insider says, “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The Skims founder has since moved on with Davidson, 28, confirming their relationship in November 2021.

The Yeezy designer, who briefly dated model Julia Fox earlier this year, has been vocal about not wanting to let Kardashian go. In January, he raised eyebrows when he claimed his estranged wife wouldn’t tell him the location of their 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s birthday bash.

The following month, West slammed Kardashian for her parenting style after she allowed their 8-year-old daughter, North, to post on TikTok. The estranged spouses also share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

The Saturday Night Live star hasn’t been immune to West’s outbursts. The rapper has seemingly thrown shade at Davidson in two new tracks, “My Life Was Never Easy” and “City of Gods” in recent months.

Through it all, Kardashian and Davidson have remained committed to furthering their relationship.

“The current circumstances make it awkward for them to shout their relationship from the rooftops,” the source tells Us, noting that Kardashian’s “current status” with West has made it difficult to be “overly public about how they’re progressing.”

The Selfish author has also been “very mindful about phasing things in for the sake of the kids,” the insider says, explaining that the minor bumps haven’t affected how Kardashian feels about Davidson.

“She adores Pete [and] they’re spending as much time together as they can,” the source adds, pointing out that things are “moving quickly in their own way.”

The KKW Beauty founder thinks the comedian is “awesome” and the twosome are “wildly attracted to each other, both physically and on an emotional level,” per the insider.

