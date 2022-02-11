Rising above it! Kim Kardashian hinted at her drama with her estranged husband, Kanye West, while working out.

“Chin up or the crown slips,” the 41-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 11, shortly after the 44-year-old rapper released another diss track.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her toned physique on Friday in a blue, form-fitting bodysuit while standing front of a fitness machine. She had her hair slicked back and a subtle glow on her face after exercising.

Hours earlier, Kardashian’s ongoing drama with West made waves when the Yeezy designer appeared to rap about the Skims founder on the new track, “City of Gods.”

His collaboration with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti dropped at midnight and featured a few not-so-subtle references to the mother of his children. (The pair share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.)

At one point in the song, West sings about “losing my lover to the arms of another,” while in another verse he touches upon the aftermath of their February 2021 split after nearly seven years of marriage.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” West raps, seemingly commenting on Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson, which began after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

The Grammy winner previously threw shade at Davidson, 28, after he and Kardashian made their relationship official in November 2021, with the lyrics in his January release, “My Life Was Never Easy.”

In the song, which he collaborated on with The Game, West raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Earlier this month, West again turned heads when he publicly slammed Kardashian for letting their eldest child, North, post TikTok videos without his permission.

The KKW Beauty founder addressed his comments via her Instagram Story on February 4, writing, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Kardashian, who called herself the “main provider and caregiver” for their kids, added: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The rapper — who has since deleted all of his Instagram messages about his family’s ups and downs — fired back at Kardashian, accusing her of conspiring against him at their daughter Chicago’s birthday bash last month.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party ‘cause you accused me of being on drugs,” he alleged in one of the posts.

The Selfish author, for her part, “wanted nothing more than to coparent amicably and still hopes that can happen eventually,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 9.

The insider added, Kim is “trying to keep the peace and create security for her and her kids.”

