Making it official? Kanye West and Chaney Jones have seemingly taken their rumored relationship to the next level — the Instagram grid.

West, 44, shared a screenshot of him and Jones, 24, from The Shade Room’s Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1. The photo showed the rapper and the model on a shopping trip together with the caption, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

The musician originally sparked dating speculation with Jones when he invited her as his guest to a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles early last month. Eagle-eyed fans have previously pointed out the striking resemblance that the influencer has to West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper’s outings with Jones came after he was linked to Julia Fox earlier this year. After meeting on New Year’s Eve, the pair dated for less than two months before calling it quits. Amid their romance, the Uncut Gems star, 32, reflected on being considered West’s muse.

“You know, I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” Fox told Interview in January. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet.”

Following their breakup, Fox compared her romance with West to “hitting a reset button” in life.

“It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” the model told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

The Yeezy designer has also made headlines for his high-profile split from Kardashian, 41. Late last month, the reality star expressed her strong desire to be divorced from West in court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” Kardashian, who has been dating Pete Davidson, stated in the paperwork on Thursday, February 24.

The KKW Beauty founder, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with West, continued: “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

West, for his part, responded to Kardashian’s filing by requesting that she provide evidence connecting him to the social media posts made on his official Instagram account.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the court docs filed by West’s lawyer on Friday, February 25 stated. “The social media posts are not attached to the declaration. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Us has confirmed that West has since dropped his divorce attorney, Christopher Charles Melcher, just one day ahead of his next court date.

