Fueling the rumors. Chaney Jones continues to spark speculation that she and Kanye West are dating amid his ongoing divorce drama with Kim Kardashian.

In a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 28, the Yeezy designer, appears to have his arm around the model, 24. Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to West’s estranged wife, 41, added a single black heart emoji to the photo. The duo first made headlines earlier this month when the social media star attended a listening party for West’s album Donda 2 in Malibu.

Jones has seemingly been hinting at her connection to the producer on Instagram, posting photos wearing outfits similar to ones Kardashian has previously been spotted in. “His muse,” the Delaware native captioned a series of pictures wearing a Yeezy-esque ensemble on February 1. One week later, she posed in next to several Akira graphic novels after West mentioned he had the same collection. Jones appeared to channel the Skims founder once more on Monday, sharing a pair of NSFW photos on social media.

West’s outings with the Instagram influencer come in the midst of his ongoing tension with Kardashian following her decision to file for divorce in February 2021. In addition to his public pleas for reconciliation, West has accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum of preventing him from seeing his children.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on February 5, in a post that has since been deleted. “AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT. HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”

Earlier this month, Kardashian requested to be declared legally single in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I very much desire to be divorced,” the KKW Beauty founder stated. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” Kardashian continued in the filing. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

West’s lawyers have since filed to have her comments stricken from the record, stating that the Selfish author needed to provide “evidence” that the posts “were written by Kanye.”

Before he was photographed with Jones, West dated actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star, 32, confirmed that she and the “Flashing Lights” rapper called it quits on February 14, after less than two months together. Kardashian, for her part, has moved on with Pete Davidson.

