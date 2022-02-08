Mistaken identity? Kanye West was spotted out with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian amid the former couple’s ongoing divorce drama.

The Yeezy designer, 44, hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, February 7, then headed to the Sunny Vodka party at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy. The star-studded event was attended by fellow musicians Drake, Offset and Gunna, who recorded some verses for the album, a source tells Us Weekly. Kendall Jenner was also spotted at the party, chatting with friend Hailey Bieber, as was Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner.

Among West’s guests was model Chaney Jones, who was the spitting image of Kardashian, 41, in a black catsuit, knee-high boots and blue glasses. This is the first time that the social media star, 24, was spotted hanging out with the “Gold Digger” rapper. The twosome were seen in Malibu on January 30 and Jones was later photographed sitting behind West at a basketball game played by the Donda Doves. The team is made up of members of the inaugural class of the “Jesus Walks” musician’s new school, Donda Academy.

Jones raised eyebrows on February 1 when she posted a series of photos on Instagram that looked eerily similar to West’s estranged wife. “His muse,” she captioned the post, showing off an all-leather outfit reminiscent of looks Kardashian has worn in the past.

The outing comes in the midst of West’s ongoing drama with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum following her decision to file for divorce in February 2021. Tensions between the former couple made headlines in January when the producer accused Kardashian of not inviting him to daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party. “I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support,” West said on Instagram at the time, alleging that the KKW Beauty founder wouldn’t give him the address of the event. He later claimed that Scott, 30, gave him the information so he could attend.

One month later, West doubled down on his accusations that Kardashian was keeping the kids from him. In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, the rapper claimed that the Skims founder accused him of putting a hit on her and claimed West was on drugs during the drama surrounding Chicago’s party. The twosome also argued over Kardashian’s decision to allow their eldest daughter, North, to have a TikTok account.

“THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES [whether] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” he wrote on February 1. “IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

Kardashian, for her part, denied West’s claims in a statement shared on February 4. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Selfish author wrote at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She concluded: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

