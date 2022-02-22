Friendly fashion! Julia Fox and Kanye West may have called it quits last week, but the 32-year-old actress is still taking the 44-year-old singer’s style suggestions.

The Uncut Gems star was spotted arriving at the airport for Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 22, wearing the Yeezy x GAP Round Jacket in blue — and it’s safe to say the outerwear has West’s stamp of approval.

West first dropped the coat in July 2021. The puffer, which is void of any zippers, buttons, snaps or pockets, had an original retail value of $250.

Fox styled her airport attire with a black flare leggings, a black bustier, silver hoops and retro sunglasses. She also carried a denim handbag from Alexander Wang.

The actress totally embraced the fact that she was rocking her ex’s fashion line, re-sharing a photo of her look to her Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time that she’s repped West’s clothing brand post-split. She was previously spotted wearing the blue coat on February 14, the same day Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were going their separate ways.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” a representative for the model told Us at the time.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that fashion remains common ground for the former couple as couture took a front seat in their whirlwind romance, which kicked off at the start of this year.

For their second date for instance, West filled an entire hotel suit with designer apparel in an effort to give Fox a makeover. The over-the-top show of affection was a “real Cinderella moment” for Fox. “I mean, I’m still in shock,” she wrote in a letter penned for Interview Magazine. “Ye had an entire suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true.”

The pair then went on to take Paris Couture Week by storm. They made their red carpet couple debut at the Kenzo fashion show in matching Canadian tuxedos that send the internet into a tizzy.

Fox wore a Schiaparelli ensemble for the event, whereas West went with a Balenciaga look complete with Crocs x Balenciaga boots. The former couple’s color-coordination wasn’t the only fashion statement that had people buzzing though. Fox also debuted a very dark, very thick eyeliner look, which she proceeded to rock throughout the week.

It was later revealed that West was the mastermind behind the glam. Fox took to Instagram Stories later that week to show West smudging out her eyeliner before a night out, calling him her “fave makeup artist.”

