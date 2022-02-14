After deleting several posts dissing Pete Davidson over the weekend, Kanye West is back to slamming Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend — and asking for his estranged wife to give him another shot.

“DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” the 44-year-old musician began on Monday, February 14, via Instagram, alongside photos of Kardashian’s recent Brooklyn date night with Davidson. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

The couple stepped out on Saturday, February 12, for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner, appearing to be in good spirits and keeping close at Lilia’s restaurant.

On Monday, West went on to compare his headline-making Instagram statements to a basketball player speaking to the press after a game, writing, “WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

The Grammy winner followed up his post with a shout-out to fans — and a request for if his supporters see Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, out together.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY,” he wrote on Monday. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

Kardashian and Davidson have been linked since October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. The romance came eight months after the reality star filed to end her six-year marriage to West. The former couple, who wed in 2014, share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In recent weeks, the Yeezy designer has been very vocal about his disdain for the Skim’s CEO’s new romance, declaring that the comedian will “never” meet his four kids.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” he wrote on Sunday, February 13. “WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

While Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on West’s most recent declarations, she previously fired back at his claims about North’s TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote earlier this month via Instagram Stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

