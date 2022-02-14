Hard pass. Michael Che didn’t exactly accept Kanye West‘s offer to double his Saturday Night Live salary if he stops working with Pete Davidson.

The Chicago native, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 13, to assure fans that he hadn’t been hacked, holding a dated sign that said as much. In the caption, he called out Che, 38.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER,” he captioned the photos. “@chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Several posts the Yeezy designer made throughout the weekend make it clear that he is referencing Davidson, 28. The King of Staten Island star has been dating Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, since the fall.

Hours after his post tagging Che, the Weekend Update cohost responded with his own handwritten message.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the New York native wrote on a lined pad similar to West’s, which he shared pictures of in a carousel post via Instagram on Sunday.

The next page jokingly revealed he wouldn’t leave, “for anything less than TRIPLE salary.”

Che quipped on the next page, “That’s right, $90k per year!”

He continued to poke fun at the “Stronger” performer with his list of requirements: “Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band, The Slap Butts.”

Additionally, the Michael Che: Shame the Devil star said that they have to dress identically. “And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building,” he noted.

The “Power” artist also shared a post on Saturday, February 13, claiming he cut Kid Cudi from his album, Donda 2, due to his friendship with Davidson. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” performer wasn’t as upbeat as Che in his response.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi replied in the comments section. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

West published several social media messages attacking the Staten Island native over the weekend. On Sunday, he shared a screenshot of an alleged text from Davidson that seemed to reference meeting West and Kardashian’s four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Davidson allegedly wrote via text: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

The “Heartless” rapper captioned the image, which was accompanied by a photo of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

He later commented on his name trending on Twitter. “I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED,” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a screenshot of worldwide trends. “THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER.”

He added, “HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

He continued, seemingly telling the KKW Beauty founder that he was one of the best things to ever happen to her. “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” he concluded.

West later posted from the stands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with his children as they prepared to watch the Rams play the Bengals.

