Family night. Kanye West attended Super Bowl LVI with two of his kids hours after publicly slamming estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 44, arrived for the game in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, with his eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6. The Grammy winner and the Skims founder, 41, also share Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Ahead of the game, West told his Instagram followers that he planned to take his kids to the game later in the day. In the same post, the Yeezy designer offered to “double” Michael Che‘s salary if he could somehow fire Davidson, 28, from Saturday Night Live.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the comedian, 38, wrote on a notepad similar to the one West held in his Instagram post, sharing the picture in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The “Stronger” artist also claimed that he removed Kid Cudi from his upcoming album, Donda 2, because of the musician’s friendship with the King of Staten Island star. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper, which he then shared a since-deleted photo of via Instagram.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper, 38, clapped back via social media, claiming that West was lying about why his work was cut from the album. “We talked weeks ago about this,” he tweeted on Saturday, February 12. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

The Billboard Music Award winner went on to share a screenshot of a text message seemingly from Davidson. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the Guy Code alum allegedly wrote. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West added the caption, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

During the Super Bowl, the musician appeared in a commercial for McDonald’s, which showed him pulling up to the drive-thru in a giant truck. “Can I get uhhhhh,” the producer said, seemingly having trouble deciding what to order.

Ahead of the game, Davidson and Kardashian had dinner in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday. The duo held hands as they entered a private dining tent set up outside as part of the restaurant’s COVID-19 precautions.

Earlier this year, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo’s romance had only gotten stronger in spite of West’s public attacks on his estranged wife and her new beau. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” the source explained. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

