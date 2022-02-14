Famous football fans! Super Bowl LVI attracted a ton of celebrity attendees, including Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres and Olivia Rodrigo.

Nick Lachey was one of the stars most excited to watch the NFL championship on Sunday, February 13. The Masked Singer winner, 48, has been sharing his love for the Cincinnati Bengals all season long.

“I was 17 the last time my #bengals won a playoff game,” the Love Is Blind cohost tweeted in January after the team’s first playoff appearance. “To watch that game with my son made it worth the wait!! Love this city and love this team. Why stop now, let’s keep this thing going!”

The Ohio native attended the game on Sunday with son Camden, 9 — even though it meant he had to postpone his Valentine’s Day celebration with wife Vanessa Lachey. “I’ll be flying back from the Super Bowl [on Monday, February 14],” he told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, hopefully I’ll get [home] in time that day for a little Valentine’s dinner. … She’s an incredible wife and mother to let he and I go and do the Super Bowl together. I’ll have to make Valentine’s Day up to her a little bit!”

Hannah Ann Sluss also attended the game, but her loyalties went in the opposite direction. The Bachelor alum, 25, was cheering for the Los Angeles Rams after confirming that she’s dating the team’s running back Jake Funk.

The Tennessee native announced the news in a TikTok video shared on Saturday, February 12. “One win away,” she captioned the clip, which showed her hugging the NFL star after the Rams’ NFC championship win last month. “Already so proud. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Kanye West also attended the game with his two eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6. The rapper, 44, also shares Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy winner made headlines earlier on Sunday for slamming Pete Davidson in a series of Instagram posts. The Skims founder, 41, has been dating the Saturday Night Live star, 28, since October 2021.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” the Yeezy designer wrote alongside a screenshot that appeared to show a text message exchange with the Guy Code alum.

Davidson allegedly wrote via text: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI: