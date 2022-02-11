A believer in the process! Nick Lachey is happily married to Vanessa Lachey, but if he wasn’t, he wouldn’t hesitate to try out for Love Is Blind.

“I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” the 98 Degrees singer, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Netflix series’ season 2 premiere. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!”

The Ohio native and his wife, 41, cohost the dating show, which follows 30 single men and women as they attempt to make connections with potential partners without seeing what the other person looks like. Though it may seem like an extreme way to meet your soulmate, Nick told Us that dating apps may be one reason contestants don’t mind sacrificing a visual first impression.

“This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left,'” he explained. “There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

The boy bander and the NCIS: Hawai’i actress tied the knot in July 2011 after five years of dating. The duo share kids Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

While the Lacheys have been married for over a decade, they’ve still managed to learn some relationship tips from the contestants on Love Is Blind.

“It starts with a connection,” Nick told Us, adding that the show reminds him that “patience and work” are key elements of any romance. “[Vanessa] and I had a really emotional connection before we were together a lot … which is why this show appealed to us.”

The Masked Singer winner didn’t want to give away too many details about season 2, but he did confirm that viewers can expect a “bananas” season finale. “It’s crazy,” he added. “The cast is awesome. You’re gonna love it.”

Fans also won’t have to wait for season 3 as long as they did for season 2, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Vanessa revealed that the show’s third installment had already been filmed as of September 2021.

Nick, however, doesn’t want viewers to worry about Love Is Blind fatigue. “It’s so exciting to see it kind of work all over again in a different way,” he told Us. “No two seasons are gonna be the same.”

Love Is Blind season 2 returns to Netflix on Friday, February 11.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

