Tears Weddings Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer Teases Dramatic Return

Here we go again! After an intriguing introduction to Love Is Blind, viewers will get to see whether a new group of contestants are able to find their happily ever after.

In the teaser for the sophomore season, fans were mostly kept in the dark when it came to who will be looking for love. During the Thursday, January 13, trailer, a voiceover hints that contestants joining the Netflix series weren’t only looking for romance, saying, “The whole point is about finding out who we are as people.”

Love Is Blind originally debuted in February 2020, two years after filming wrapped on the show. The series focused on 30 men and women who were in windowless rooms, called pods, that allowed them to talk to potential partners and form connections without knowing what the other person looked like.

Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey guided the contestants through the speed-dating as people coupled off and prepared to get engaged less than two weeks later. The couple returned for season 2.

Season 1 featured several success stories. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, for their part, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in July 2021 after they participated in the Netflix series. Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were another perfect match who stayed together after a dramatic love triangle with Jessica Batten.

Batten, 36, meanwhile had a more difficult experience on the show when she ended up leaving her then-fiancé, Mark Cuevas, at the altar. The Netflix personality recently admitted that her time on Love Is Blind affected the way she viewed dating.

“After the show wrapped, I didn’t date for quite a while just because it was a very traumatic experience,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “More than anything, I was just trying to duck and cover, and fly under the radar.”

She has since found love with her now-fiancé, Benjamin McGrath. Batten told Us that her new relationship was “really a nice distraction from all the other things that were happening so publicly.”

Ahead of the show’s return, Vanessa, 41, revealed that the second season will be juicier as the search for love continues. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, the NCIS: Hawaii star recalled knowing right away that Love Is Blind was going to be a special project.

“I remember vividly, Nick saying in the hotel bar when we were shooting in Atlanta, he said, ‘If the show is anything like it is while we’re filming it, people are gonna be hooked,’ and you were right,” Vanessa said during the joint interview with her husband, 48.

Nick added, “If people are as interested as we were while making, then we knew we had something on our hands.”

The couple, who have been married since 2011, also revealed that season 3 had already been filmed.

Love Is Blind returns to Netflix on Friday, February 11.