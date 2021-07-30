Moving on. While many of the fan favorites from Netflix’s Love Is Blind came back together for a three-part reunion special, one notable alum — Mark Cuevas — was surprisingly absent.

While his ex-fiancée, Jessica Battan, flew into Atlanta from her new home in California for the anniversary party, Cuevas, 27, skipped the on-camera meetup.

During the new episodes, which started streaming on Netflix this month, the fitness trainer’s former castmates wondered whether he’d make an appearance with his then-girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, who was pregnant at the time of filming. After plenty of speculation from the cast and fans alike, Cuevas set the record straight.

“Don’t believe everything you see on TV,” the Meta Training Athletics founder wrote via social media on Thursday, July 29, according to E! News. “We didn’t join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I’ve said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you.”

Cuevas continued in his post, “And this is the only thing I’ll say about it. Thank you for those that have shown their continued support.”

The Illinois native previously announced in November 2020 that he and Rainey, 26, got engaged before the birth of their son, Ace, in April 2021.

“Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas 👶🏻 🍼,” the reality TV alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad 💙.”

Before dating Rainey, the Love Is Blind alum briefly romanced costar Lauren “LC” Chamblin. They called it quits in June 2020 amid cheating allegations.

Cuevas addressed those rumors via a statement to Us Weekly at the time, explaining, “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

Prior, the former athlete got engaged to Batten, 36, on the Netflix show, but he was left at the altar during the season finale.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” Cuevas recapped to Us in February 2020. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK. I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”