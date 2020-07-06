Love Is Blind Exes Jessica and Mark Confirm New Relationships Hours Apart

Love is … petty? Hours after Jessica Batten confirmed she is seeing someone, her Love Is Blind ex Mark Cuevas took to Instagram to do the same.

The 36-year-old introduced her social media followers to Dr. Benjamin McGrath on Saturday, July 4.

“Freedom isn’t free. I’m thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!!!” Jessica wrote alongside two photos of the pair. “For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again ☀️ 🌈 Can’t wait to share some of our adventures…”

In the comments section, Jessica revealed that she has been dating the doctor for four months.

“We’ve been hiding out during quarantine haha!” she quipped.

Netflix viewers watched Jessica and Mark, 26, try to make their relationship work on season 1 of Love Is Blind, but she ultimately walked out of their wedding. The reality show, which followed several couples who got engaged before meeting face-to-face, started streaming in February, more than a year after it was filmed in late 2018.

While some social media users were supportive of Jessica’s new relationship, she was also forced to fire back at the trolls in her comments section.

“Only logical explanation is this guy doesn’t have Netflix,” one person commented on Jessica’s post on Saturday.

Jessica, who received a lot of backlash for how she treated Mark on the show, replied, “He saw more of it than I did 😂.”

A second user joked about how much emphasis Jessica put on Mark’s age on the show.

“He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that’s exactly what I was looking for 😂,” Jessica, who is 10 years older than her ex, responded. “Thanks for asking!”

Mark, for his part, posted a photo cuddled up to a mystery woman on Sunday, July 5.

“Thankful 🌹,” he captioned the pic. Instead of revealing the identity of his new lady love, however, Mark tagged her as “nope” in the photo.

Months after Love Is Blind started streaming, fellow contestant Lauren “LC” Chamblin claimed she was now dating Mark. After she accused him of cheating last month, the personal trainer fired back in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” he told Us on June 20. “I wish her the absolute best.”

Jessica, meanwhile, reacted to the scandal in the comments section of E! News’ Instagram after a fan claimed Mark was sleeping with “multiple women at the studio he trained at during the show.”

She replied, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”

Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for season 2 in March.