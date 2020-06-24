Love Is Blind's Lauren Chamblin Dumps Mark Cuevas Amid Cheating Claims

Boy, bye! Love Is Blind‘s Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Mark Cuevas have called it quits after sparking up a brief romance earlier this year.

On Saturday, June 20, Chamblin revealed she had been dating her former costar for a few months in response to a Reddit user’s excited comment that their “close friend’s coworker was dating Mark.”

“This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May….🤔😤,” the Georgia native wrote. “Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼.”

After his split from Chamblin, Cuevas addressed the cheating rumors in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 23. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” the reality star said. “I wish her the absolute best.”

Viewers watched the exes participate in a speed dating experiment on the Netflix reality series, which debuted in February, and attempt to find their soulmates without ever seeing their faces. While Chamblin didn’t end up getting engaged to any of the other contestants, Cuevas popped the question to Jessica Batten, who eventually left him at the altar before they could exchange their vows. After watching the shocking moment unfold, Cuevas told Us exclusively that he was “taken aback” by his ex-fiancée’s hesitation about their 10-year age difference.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” he said during an episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast in February. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK. I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”

Though the trainer claimed he and his former flame were “literally two peas in a pod,” the exes weathered a handful of ups and downs throughout the Netflix series. After news of his split from Chamblin made waves on social media, Batten admitted she wasn’t all that surprised to hear that the fitness fanatic had been unfaithful.

“Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show,” a fan commented on Instagram, to which Batten replied, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.”