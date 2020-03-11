Dreams do come true! Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are happier than ever after tying the knot on the reality series’ February 27 finale.

“Married life is great,” Speed, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 10, at the Boomerang season 2 premiere in Los Angeles. “I mean, I’ve been single for a long time, okay? And I’m gonna tell you, it’s kind of better with a partner.”

The Georgia native — who met her husband, Hamilton, 29, on the Netflix dating show and got married on day 40 of the experiment (which actually filmed in 2018) — had a few things to learn after becoming a wife.

“It took me a while to get used to that. Like, I’m so independent, I like doing stuff on my own, and Cameron’s like, ‘Let me help you.’ So I’ve been loving it,” she told Us. “It’s good to have a partner. It’s good.”

Hamilton couldn’t agree more saying, “She’s still independent and runs her own business and everything. I just want to be there for support when she needs it. I mean we all need help.”

The couple, who got engaged on day 5 of the series after making an instant connection in the pod phase, haven’t fully wrapped their heads around the fan support for the show.

“It’s actually, it’s unbelievable. All the love that we received and support, it’s truly like a dream,” the content creator admitted. “It’s like a fairytale that’s never ending, it’s crazy.”

The lovebirds have been married more than a year (the show was filmed in 2018 and didn’t air until 2020) and have talked “every day” about having kids, according to Hamilton. Speed told Us the couple would start a family “not tomorrow, but definitely soon.”

In the immediate future, the pair plan to tackle whatever comes their way together, as they continue to live in Atlanta.

“Hopefully just continuing our journey and continue to grow as a couple and maybe sharing it with the rest of the world,” Speed said before revealing that the duo is “open to it for sure” when it comes to a possible reality show about their lives after Love Is Blind.

Boomerang season 2 premieres on BET on March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET.