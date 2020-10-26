A Love Is Blind little one is on the way! Mark Cuevas announced on Sunday, October 25, that he and his pregnant girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, are expecting their first child.

“Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” the former reality star, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the mom-to-be, 25, hugging him while holding ultrasound photos.

“Ahhhhh congratulations!!!” fellow Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli commented on the social media upload, while Damian Powers wrote, “Congrats to you both brother! You’re going to be an incredible dad and I wish all three of you all the love and happiness life has to offer.”

Rainey added with a PDA pic of her own: “Baby Cuevas. April 2021. Blessed beyond measure and cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin.”

The couple made their relationship public in July. “Thankful,” Cuevas captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

The former Netflix personality was previously linked to his former costar Lauren “LC” Chamblin, but the exes called it quits in June amid cheating claims.

When a Reddit user wrote at the time that their “close friend’s coworker was dating Mark,” Chamblin replied, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating Mark since the beginning of May. Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with Mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

Cuevas addressed the cheating rumors, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

The former couple participated in the 1st season of Love Is Blind in February. While the Georgia native didn’t get engaged to any of the other contestants on the Netflix show, Cuevas proposed to Jessica Batten. The Illinois native, 36, left him at the altar.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” the personal trainer exclusively told Us in February of the attempted nuptials. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK. I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”