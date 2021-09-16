Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Is Engaged to Benjamin McGrath

She said yes! After dating for more than one year, Jessica Batten is engaged to her boyfriend, Dr. Benjamin McGrath.

The foot-and-ankle surgeon, 35, popped the question to the Love Is Blind alum, 36, on September 10, according to People.

The former Atlanta resident previously celebrated the pair’s one-year anniversary in March.

“One year and I’m still reeling ♥️,” Batten captioned an Instagram reel of the couple’s memories, set to JP Saxe’s “If the World Was Ending” single.

Months earlier, she gushed about ringing in the new year with her beau.

“For me, it’s the getting to 2021 and not looking back💥 if you came through with some upside, even better ❤️,” she captioned a photo of the duo in January.

The California-based couple first went Instagram official in July 2020.

“Freedom isn’t free. I’m thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!!!” she captioned two photos of the pair via social media at the time. “For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again ☀️ 🌈 Can’t wait to share some of our adventures…”

Via the comments section, the Illinois native noted that the pair had been privately dating for four months. “We’ve been hiding out during quarantine haha!” she wrote.

The Love Is Blind: After the Altar star met her beau one day before Los Angeles went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine,” the reality personality told Refinery29 in August. “She was on there kind of swiping left, swiping right on different guys who were coming into the DMs. … We ended up meeting up one night, and the next day we went on a bike ride, and the rest is history. This was back in March of last year, so it’s been about a year and a half, and it’s been really amazing.”

Prior to finding love with the doctor, the reality TV star appeared on the first season of Netflix’s pod-based dating series. On the show — which was filmed in late 2018 before airing in February 2020 — Batten got engaged to Mark Cuevas before eventually walking out of their televised nuptials during the finale.

The Georgia-based fitness trainer, 27, previously recapped his emotions after his former fiancée walked back up the aisle that February.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020. “Everyone’s just staring at you until she walks in. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I still remember it. I’m playing it back right now in my mind. I just felt what I felt. … I refer back to when we first saw each other and that was, like, the best moment. That moment will always resonate in my head because I felt like I was on top of the world. I kind of felt the same thing when I was up there. I was on top of the world.”

Cuevas has since gotten engaged to Aubrey Rainey in November 2020, with whom he shares son Ace, 4 months.