Same pods, different couples. Love Is Blind will return for season 2 and a chance to continue its love experiment.

The Netflix reality series, which filmed in 2018 and premiered in February 2020, asked its contestants to go on literal blind dates in hopes of proving that, well, love is actually blind.

Hosted by the husband and wife team of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the first season put 30 men and women in windowless rooms, a.k.a. “pods,” where they could talk to prospective partners through a wall, but couldn’t see them. The goal was to speed-date their way to a connection based on someone’s personality, not their looks, and get engaged, sight unseen after 10 days of dating. Think The Bachelor meets Married at First Sight.

Crazy thing is, the blind love experiment worked — kind of. Two of the six couples that put a ring on it ended up getting married: fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Matt Barnett and Amber Barnett (né Pike), who made it past all the love triangle drama with Jessica Batten to tie the knot.

Even crazier? Those couples are still married and celebrated their respective one-year wedding anniversaries with the second Love Is Blind reunion special, After the Altar, which aired in July 2021.

To be fair, creator Chris Coelen always knew he had a hit on his hands. “I believed enough in the universality of the idea, and I felt strongly that people connecting in this way was a good enough idea, an interesting enough idea, a radical enough idea, that I felt like people would develop real, emotional connection,” he told The AV Club in February 2020. “But I truly had no idea that it was going to be as successful as it was.”

As fans learned after watching the three-episode reunion, many of those singles who didn’t get married are still looking for love, including Giannina Gibelli, who finally said goodbye to her former fiancé, Damien Powers, after he showed up at the reunion with Francesca Farago from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

However, others from the original cast have found romance with those outside the show like Batten, who announced her engagement to Dr. Benjamin McGrath in September 2021. In April 2021, her former fiancé, Mark Cuevas, welcomed his first child with fiancé Audrey Rainey, who he proposed to in November 2020.

The new season of Love Is Blind is heading to a new city where a whole new group of singles will try to find love with someone they’ve never set eyes on. There will be romance, but also lots of drama — cohost Vanessa promises.

