Quarantine has certainly been a test for many couples. But for Love Is Blind stars Matt and Amber Barnett, it’s been a piece of cake — especially since it’s given them them the opportunity to spend even more time together.

“Most of our days are broken up walking our beautiful dog, Koda,” Matt exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s such a cutie-pie.” Another must for the couple? “[Playing] Pokémon Go,” adds Amber.

Matt and Amber, who fell in love on the Netflix dating show, have been staying active too. “We’ve been taking this time to get back into exercising together because we’re so out of shape,” Matt jokes of getting in more jumping jacks.

For dinner, the engineer and the ex-tank mechanic like to treat themselves with takeout food from a local Atlanta business. “Sometimes we don’t feel like cooking,” he says, “and we gotta support the restaurants right now.”

Then, the pair usually watch a horror movie together, but always make sure to watch a sitcom afterwards because “[we] gotta end the day on a light note,” says Amber. Their favorite shows at the moment are Community, Superstore, Parks and Recreation and The Office.

Still, the duo enjoy being alone sometimes. “Amber likes to spend her time reading Nicholas Sparks novels with Koda,” notes Matt. Her current pick is Two By Two, which she calls “awesome so far.”

Matt’s go-to for pre-bed relaxation is playing a round of Call of Duty and drinking a beer. “It never fails,” jokes his wife.

