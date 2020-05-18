Another week inside means a lot of time for TV! Luckily, this week includes many finales and premieres as well as new shows hitting the streaming giants.

As for what is coming to an end, The Masked Singer,The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Little People, Big World, Vanderpump Rules, The Voice and Motherland: Fort Salem are just a few of the shows that are wrapping up their seasons this week.

If you’re looking for something new, don’t fret! DC’s new superhero series Stargirl premieres, as do new seasons of The 100 and Holey Moley. On Netflix, season 2 of Selling Sunset drops, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything stand-up special drops, Sweet Magnolias premieres and Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall makes its TV debut.

This week also includes a few specials. ABC will take a look inside how soap operas have changed through the years with The Story of Soaps and NBC will air its Celebrity Escape Room and Red Nose Day specials.

Scroll through the gallery below for what’s on, updating each day.