Love is … hard! Life hasn’t been smooth sailing for Lauren Speed and husband Cameron Hamilton since tying the knot on the finale of Netflix’s Love is Blind, but these two are still very much in love.

“I think that the hardest thing for us at the time was just kind of learning how to let people’s opinions roll off of us,” Speed, 33, told Us while promoting her new MTV series Match Me If You Can. “I think that whenever you’re not so used to having so much attention and everyone’s opinions, it could be a lot of pressure and I think we’re human. You know, we’re not love robots. I definitely think that we went through a period where it was kind of difficult, but it didn’t take me long to snap out of it.”

The Georgia native met Hamilton, 30, on the Netflix dating show and got married on day 40 of the experiment, which was filmed in 2018.

“We definitely are starting our family planning. I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby. His name is Spark,” Speed told Us. “So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child.”

One of those projects is hosting Pepsi and MTV’s new show Match Me If You Can, which features an all-star cast of reality TV fan-favorites, including The Challenge’s Ashley Brooke Mitchell and Bachelor Nation’s Eric Bigger, who are looking for a new chance at love.

“It’s one thing to actually be on a dating series and find love, but to kind of flip it and have this perspective as being the host and watching my peers – you know, eight huge stars from reality TV, big personalities from the biggest franchises – and kind of mash them up as a crossover dating show and hopefully help them find their surprisingly perfect match,” the reality explained. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait for people to watch it and, you know, fall in love with people falling in love.”

Match Me If You Can will debut during the finale of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents through commercial break takeovers on April 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining four episodes, including the finale, will premiere on MTV’s YouTube channel.