Another round! Love Is Blind is finally coming back for season 2 with a whole new set of singles who are on the hunt for romance.

One month after the dating show premiered in February 2020, Netflix renewed the series for both a second and third season, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the production process. While contestants begin the season in pods that are well-suited for quarantine, they eventually have to get out, which made shooting during the COVID-19 outbreak more difficult.

“They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks, but they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show,” cohost Vanessa Lachey told HollywoodLife in March 2021. “And then we go back to the hometown and see if the family and friend connection match the love connection. So, we finally found a way to safely shoot the season and we are excited!”

While Love Is Blind‘s inaugural season was filmed in Atlanta, the new episodes were filmed in Chicago. As viewers know, however, the location doesn’t much matter at the beginning. All 30 contestants spend their early days in windowless rooms, a.k.a. pods, where they can talk to their potential partners without seeing them.

After the first 10 days are over, male contestants can propose to the women they want to marry, and following the proposals, the contestants meet face-to-face for the first time. In season 1, the group then headed to Mexico for a couples retreat.

According to Vanessa, 41, her husband and cohost, Nick Lachey, knew instantly that the show would be a hit. “I remember vividly Nick saying in the hotel bar when we were shooting in Atlanta,” the NCIS: Hawai’i actress told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “He said, ‘If the show is anything like it is while we’re filming it, people are gonna be hooked,’ and [he was] right.”

The 98 Degrees singer, 48, and his wife haven’t offered too many hints about what’s to come in season 2, but they did promise that it would be “juicy” — and they hinted that the wait for season 3 won’t be as long. “We shot season 3 already,” Vanessa revealed last year.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind begins streaming via Netflix on Friday, February 11. Keep scrolling for a look at the season 2 cast: