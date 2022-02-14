Ready for the big game! Hannah Ann Sluss confirmed she’s dating Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk — just before he took the field to play in Super Bowl LVI.

The Bachelor alum, 25, revealed her romance with the running back, 24, in a TikTok posted on Saturday, February 12. The video showed the Tennessee native hugging her beau on the field after the NFC championship game on January 30.

“One win away,” she captioned the clip. “Already so proud. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Hours before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, Sluss also shared an Instagram Story that showed her giving Funk a peck in a hotel room. “Good luck kiss,” she captioned the sweet snap.

The reality star got dressed up for the NFL championship in her Rams finest, wearing a vintage-style team bomber jacket and matching white boots. She also decorated her handbag with her boyfriend’s number, 34.

Sluss competed for Peter Weber‘s heart during season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. The pilot, 30, proposed to her in the finale, but during the subsequent After the Final Rose special, the duo revealed that they split shortly after filming ended. The Virginia native confessed that he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, but the pair ultimately didn’t pursue a romance.

Last year, Weber told Us Weekly that it was “tough” to break up with Sluss. “Hannah Ann is the sweetest soul you could ever meet, nothing about that is fake. … It’s 100 percent real, that is her,” he said in April 2021. “Knowing that I was gonna hurt her absolutely just tore me up and I was not OK for a while after that, but that’s in the past now and we’re looking forward.”

Later in 2021, Hannah Brown revealed that she and Weber hooked up in February 2020 after he finished filming his season. The children’s book author finished the Alabama native’s season, which aired in 2019, in third place.

After the former pageant queen, 27, revealed the rendezvous in her book, God Bless This Mess, Sluss reacted to the news in a shady TikTok.

“That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed. Wow,” the model said in a lip-sync. The clip included the words, “When the tea officially spills…”

In the caption, she added, “Always trust your instincts ladies.” She didn’t name Weber or Brown in the video, but she confirmed in the comments section of the post that she was referring to her ex.

