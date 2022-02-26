New cooks in the kitchen! As the Kardashian kids are starting to grow up, some of them are taking to social media to express their creativity.

In late 2021, Kourtney Kardashian joined her daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, in making a joint TikTok account. Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North, also collaborated on making videos for social media.

After North went live on TikTok without her mother’s permission, the reality star addressed how the issue became a teaching moment, explaining on the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast in December 2021, “In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

At the time, the Skims founder also shared the advice that Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, offered amid the drama.

Kim posted texts that she received from her nephew, which read, “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that. I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

The beauty mogul’s estranged husband, Kanye West, wasn’t as thrilled by his daughter’s new presence online.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West, who also shares son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son, Psalm, wrote via Instagram in February 2022.

As the Grammy winner continued to make headlines, the KKW Beauty founder accused her estranged husband of “constant attacks” against her since their split.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021, explained in her own Instagram post. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

She continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

That same month, the California native noted that she was trying to keep matters between the former couple private because of their children.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through,” she told Vogue.

Scroll down to see all of the fun food ideas from the next generation of Kardashians: