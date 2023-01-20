Teaching them what matters! North West, 9, instructed her younger siblings Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, in the fine art of milkshake making in a video shared via her and mom Kim Kardashian‘s TikTok account.

“What are we guys doing today?” North asks in the adorable clip, shared on Thursday, January 19. Her siblings answer, “Making a milkshake!”

The big sister then helps her younger siblings figure out how much ice they need before adding ice cream, milk and chocolate syrup. “That’s funny,” Chicago exclaims as North squirts the near empty — and thus noisy — bottle of syrup into the mixture.

When it’s time to add whipped cream to the top, Chicago lets North squeeze the treat directly into her mouth, but Psalm turns away, telling his sisters, “I don’t want to do it!” All seems forgiven, however, when the trio add rainbow sprinkles to their confections while singing a little song about their efforts.

Kardashian, 42, shares North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West. The Skims cofounder and the rapper, 45, called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple settled their divorce in November 2022, agreeing to joint custody of their four children.

The Grammy winner previously slammed his eldest daughter’s TikTok presence, but Kardashian maintained that it’s something she allows North to do only with her supervision. While the 9-year-old occasionally posts videos with her famous mom, she also shares plenty of clips of herself teasing her younger siblings.

Ahead of Christmas 2022, North shared a video where she pranked Psalm by drawing on his face with products from her mom’s beauty line, blaming it on his Elf on the Shelf. Days later, she joked about “turning” Chicago into her by dressing her up in her clothing.

“The way she is so creative and the way she loves to do this video,” the Selfish author gushed about North’s social media prowess during a December 2022 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast. “She’ll do skincare stuff, she loves special effects makeup, and that’s what she loves to do. She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She’s so innocent in so many ways … and I give her this creative outlet. I take it as more of a creative thing — as long as it’s age-appropriate.”

The Hulu personality added that North can only use TikTok on her mother’s phone, noting that comments are restricted. “It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things,” Kardashian explained.