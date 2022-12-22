Prank queen! Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has enlisted the ever-sneaky Elf on the Shelf for her latest sibling prank.

“Elf on the shelf ha ha,” the 9-year-old captioned a Tuesday, December 20, TikTok video set to Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow.” In the video, North used a black KKW Beauty eyeliner pencil to draw on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he took a nap.

North used the pencil — from Kardashian’s defunct cosmetics line — to circle Psalm’s eye, extend his eyelashes and doodle a heart on his forehead. Psalm’s holiday elf toy was then positioned at his side, holding a nude-colored eyeliner pencil. The toddler slept through North’s artistic attempt as he cuddled a gray stuffed animal.

While the preteen didn’t share how her little brother reacted to the Tuesday prank, she frequently enjoys sharing beauty tutorials and hilarious pranks on her TikTok account.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kardashian, 42, told Allure in July, gushing over her eldest daughter’s cosmetics talents. “I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

The Skims mogul added that North was a little too enthusiastic with the special effects products, even creating a realistic “murder scene” with her makeup.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and [her sister] Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene. I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room,” Kardashian explained. “The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.”

Kardashian and the 45-year-old “Stronger” rapper — whose divorce was finalized in November — coparent daughters North and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. The Kardashians star, who manages North’s social media profile, has long been candid about her special bond with her eldest child.

“I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do,” the Selfish author said during a confessional from the season 2 finale of The Kardashians after sharing footage from their trip to Paris Fashion Week. “I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

She added: “I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year. North loves this because she is here with her mom and her grandma [Kris Jenner]. It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”