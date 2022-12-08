Putting their kids first. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalized their divorce — but their family dynamic will continue to stay strong.

“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”

Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, were married for nearly seven years before the Selfish author filed for divorce in February 2021. A judge declared the duo legally single earlier this year, but the pair didn’t finalize their split until after Thanksgiving.

Us confirmed on November 29 that the former spouses agreed on sharing joint legal and physical custody with “equal access” to their four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. According to the court documents obtained by Us, the “Heartless” rapper will pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support and is responsible for 50 percent of the kids’ educational and security expenses.

The insider tells Us that while the twosome may have called it quits for good on their romance, Kardashian’s “kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him,” adding that the Skims founder would “never want to get in the way” of West’s relationship with their little ones.

While they may coparent cordially now, the exes have still had their fair share of ups and downs following their split. Both the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner have publicly discussed the challenges of raising a family post-divorce.

In September, West claimed that he had to “fight” for his voice to be heard with the reality star. “That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” he said during an interview with Good Morning America at the time. “It was all a disregard for something I cocreated. I cocreated the children.”

Kardashian, for her part, slammed West earlier this year after he ranted on social media about her parenting decisions, including her choice to share a TikTok account with their oldest child.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram in February. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

More recently, West made headlines in October when he tweeted antisemitic remarks and claimed he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people — which caused him to lose million-dollar brand deals with Balenciaga, Vogue, and more. CAA, West’s PR agency, also announced it cut ties with the “Stronger” artist following the controversy.

Amid the scandal, Kardashian took to social media to stand against the Yeezy designer’s remarks.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the Hulu star tweeted at the time. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Despite their differences, Kardashian and the “Jesus Walks” rapper have worked hard at remaining amicable for their children. TMZ reported earlier this month that West spent time at the KKW Beauty founder’s house for several hours while celebrating son Saint’s 7th birthday with the whole family.