Time to celebrate! North West celebrated her 9th birthday in style with a summer camp-themed party.

“CAMP NORTH,” Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, June 28, giving a sneak peek into the festivities. The guests, who all wore pajamas, included Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan.

In keeping with the camp theme, North’s guests were treated to a ropes course, tubing on a lake and tents decorated with fake blood stains and stuffed animal deer heads. Longtime friend of the Kardashians Simon Huck commented on the post, “Sign me up.”

Kardashian, 41, previously wished her firstborn daughter a happy birthday via Instagram on June 15. Along with North, the Skims CEO shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote.

The 9-year-old’s party is not the first time Kardashian has gone all out for her kids’ birthdays. In May, she threw a Hulk-themed bash when her son Psalm turned 3. Decorations included a room full of green balloons and chocolate sculptures shaped like fists for each attendee. For North’s 1st birthday in 2014, the reality star hosted a “Kidchella”-themed party with a ferris wheel and face painting.

Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who knows how to organize a fabulous function. In February 2020, Kylie Jenner created “Stormiworld” for her daughter’s 2nd birthday, a nod to her partner Travis Scott’s album Astroworld. The party included a giant inflatable recreation of Stormi’s head, a customized claw machine and a blow up-slide. “Such a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby,” the 24-year-old makeup mogul captioned photos of the event via Instagram.

When she’s not hosting epic gatherings, Kardashian is focusing on coparenting with West, 45. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Earlier this year, a judge declared the Hulu star legally single.

Kardashian revealed during a June 21 appearance on Today that she had spent Father’s Day with West. “We had, you know, Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked,” she said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also wished her former partner a happy Father’s Day via Instagram, writing on June 19, “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

Scroll through for a look inside North’s birthday celebration: