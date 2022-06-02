Kim Kardashian keeps it classy even in the clouds. The 41-year-old reality star showed off her custom luxury plane on The Kardashians.

“Welcome to Air Kim!” Kardashian joked during the Thursday, June 2, episode. “Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!”

The SKIMS CEO then pointed out “the best, most exciting part of the plane” — the cashmere accents. “Cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests,” she said, adding, “I feel like I’m doing an MTV Cribs for planes.”

In addition to giving the viewers at home a tour, Kardashian also welcomed some of her team members onboard for the plane’s first flight. “Don’t breathe, don’t touch a thing,” she joked as everyone looked around. The California native added that she wants to “do no shoes on the plane and get custom SKIMS slippers.”

In a Kardashians confessional, the KKW Beauty founder gushed about her new transportation method. “Oh, my God, I mean, I never dreamed I would own a plane. It’s just … I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home,” she said.

Kardashian shares four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — with her ex-husband Kanye West. In March, a judge declared the aspiring lawyer legally single. She has been in a relationship with Pete Davidson since October 2021.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Selfish author and the Saturday Night Live alum are looking ahead to the next step in their romance.

“Their relationship continues to grow. They’re very secure with their relationship and talk future plans and moving in together,” the insider revealed. “They’re looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having romantic alone time. He just wants to make her happy and is making up for not being able to go with her to Kourtney’s wedding.”

During the Thursday episode of The Kardashians, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum implied that she’s feeling more fulfilled than ever with her new man. “When I turned 40, everyone said it is the best sex of your life,” she told her sisters, teasing that the NSFW advice she received wasn’t wrong.

Scroll through to see photos of the Kardashian’s private plane: