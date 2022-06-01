She’s back! Kim Kardashian has unveiled her new cosmetics brand, SKKN by Kim, after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, June 1, Kardashian, 41, introduced the new brand alongside a slideshow of photos that show off the highly anticipated collection. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

The Skims founder continued: “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” The Kardashians star went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kardashian said she created SKKN “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin,” adding, “I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!” The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star concluded her post by sharing that SKKN by Kim will officially launch on June 21 at 12 p.m. ET. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian revealed that the collection includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil — all wrapped in earth-toned color capsules.

In July 2021, the Selfish author announced that she would be “shutting down” KKW Beauty to give the label a refresh. “To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years,” the beauty boss said at the time. The news came after Kardashian had filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021.

The star, who first launched her brand 2017, went on to explain that she would be “shutting down” her website on August 1. She shared that she had plans to bring back the company eventually.

Kardashian explained that the makeup line will return “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

She continued: “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

It is not immediately clear if SKKN will offer makeup products or if she will roll out an entirely new makeup brand.

The reality star, who sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for $200 million in 2020, also explained that the relaunch will allow customers to “purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

Like KKW Beauty, Kardashian revealed in April that KKW Fragrance will temporarily be unavailable. “On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name — and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site,” the reality star tweeted.

Kardashian shared that her scents are “deeply personal” to her as she marks the next chapter with the brand. “I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017,” she continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

While rebuilding her beauty brands, Kardashian has still been hard at work on Skims — her shapewear and loungewear label. After launching in 2019, the apparel brand has expanded from underwear to pajamas, waist trainers, dresses and more.

In addition to her bustling career, Kardashian’s personal life is also thriving. The businesswoman is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Kardashian is mother of daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with West, 44.

