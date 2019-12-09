



Grab some hot chocolate and secure yourself a work-from-home day because the Skims Cozy Collection is here! The Kardashian-approved line is complete with robes, tanks, pants and shorts — made of a stretchy yarn material worth living in this winter.

Kim Kardashian shared a selfie wearing three blush-toned pieces from the collection on Monday, December 9. She captioned the pic, “LAUNCHING TODAY: the SKIMS Cozy Collection — @KimKardashian’s essential loungewear pieces, designed to keep you warm and cozy over the holidays. Shop at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM.”

The Cozy Collection is available in four colors: Bone (creamy white), Dusk (blush pink), Cocoa (rusty brown) and Onyx (black). Sizes range from XXS to 5X. According to a brand representative, Kardashian wears size S/M.

Prices range from $52 for a tank to $128 for a robe. Shorts will set you back $58 and pants, $99. The tanks are clearly meant to be worn with either the shorts or pants — depending on your style — which is definitely a financial investment. If it makes you feel better, you can pay in 4 separate installments, which could be less stressful on your bank account.

Since the mom of four launched her shapewear collection in September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s been adding unexpected, yet innovative, pieces into her line. On November 14, Skims came out with Tonal Body Tape ($36) and Pasties ($12), meant to help prevent a wardrobe malfunction without sacrificing comfort.

The 39-year-old revealed that she had been working on those 2 launches for a long time. In an Instagram video introducing the collection, she explained, “Usually when you see boob tape like this, it comes in one shade and when I started using it, I would use gaffers tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable. This material is super soft and super stretchy — but not too stretchy because you want it to hold.”